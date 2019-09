Newsom seeks changes to California doctors’ vaccine limits

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 13: California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference at the California State Capitol on March 13, 2019 in Sacramento, California. Newsom announced today a moratorium on California’s death penalty. California has 737 people on death row, the largest death row population in the United States. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – Gov. Gavin Newsom is seeking last-minute changes to one of the most controversial bills facing California lawmakers, a measure designed to crack down on doctors who sell fraudulent medical exemptions for vaccinations.

The measure would allow state public health officials to investigate doctors who grant more than five medical exemptions in a year and schools with vaccination rates of less than 95%.

Newsom spokesman Nathan Click said Wednesday that changes are needed to make the rules clear.

The governor is seeking amendments making it clear that enforcement will start next year. They would also remove a requirement that doctors swear under penalty of perjury that they are not charging fees to fill out medical exemption forms.

Bill author Sen. Richard Pan says he hasn’t recently discussed changes with the governor.

