Alex Padilla fills Kamala Harris Senate seat, become CA’s 1st Latino senator

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Governor Gavin Newsom has selected California Secretary of State Alex Padilla to fill the seat left by Sen. Kamala Harris as she prepares to become the next U.S. Vice President.

According to the governor’s office, Padilla — a son of Mexican immigrants — will become the first Latino to represent California in the United States Senate and the first Southern Californian in nearly three decades.

FILE – In this Nov. 2, 2018, file photo, California Secretary of State Alex Padilla speaks in San Francisco. California Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Secretary of State Alex Padilla on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, as the state’s next U.S. senator to fill the seat being vacated by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

“I am honored and humbled by the trust placed in me by Governor Newsom, and I intend to work each and every day to honor that trust and deliver for all Californians,” said Padilla. “From those struggling to make ends meet to the small businesses fighting to keep their doors open to the health care workers looking for relief, please know that I am going to the Senate to fight for you. We will get through this pandemic together and rebuild our economy in a way that doesn’t leave working families behind.”

“Alex Padilla worked his way from humble beginnings to the halls of MIT, the Los Angeles City Council and the State Senate, and has become a national defender of voting rights as California’s Secretary of State. Now, he will serve in the halls of our nation’s Capitol as California’s next United States Senator, the first Latino to hold this office.” Gov. Gavin Newsom

As a State Senator for the San Fernando Valley from 2006-2014, Padilla passed different legislation which supported the climate change battle, expanded college access, increased gun safety and expanded patient protections, the governor’s office said.