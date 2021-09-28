Newsom signs 27 bills to address affordable housing

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — In recent months, the state legislature has sent 31 bills to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk all aimed at easing California’s affordable housing crisis.

Newsom signed 27 of them on Tuesday.

Newsom said during a press conference in Oakland that dealing with the lack of affordable housing should be California’s top priority.

The governor said the 27 bills he signed are designed to get the state more involved in what has long been an issue left for city and counties to deal with it.

The new bills signed into law are efforts to lower the cost of housing, find ways to use the surplus property for affordable housing, streaming line the construction of new homes, and encourage the construction of homes near transit hubs in order to make it easier for people to live and work.

There is also $100 million being set aside to encourage homeowners to add accessory dwelling units to their properties.

Newsom said this is a multibillion-dollar effort to get the state involved in a problem that has been neglected for too long.

“We aren’t building enough housing at all income levels in the state of California,” he said. “We recognize that we have to make up for decades and decades in that gap of neglect, so that’s what we are trying to do.”

The governor said the hope is to add 84,000 more housing units across the state.