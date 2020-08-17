Newsom signs emergency proclamation amid heat wave, energy shortages

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday signed an emergency proclamation amid a historic heat wave in California to free up energy capacity and reduce the need for temporary energy service disruptions.

According to a statement, the proclamation temporarily allows some energy users and utilities to use backup energy sources to relieve pressure on the grid during peak times in the emergency.

>> You can read more on the proclamation here.

Following a meeting with the California Independent System Operator (ISO) and the California Energy Commission among other agencies, Newsom sent a letter to each agency demanding an investigation into the service disruptions that happened statewide over the weekend, as well as the agencies’ failure to predict and prevent them.

Yesterday, CAISO issued a statewide Flex Alert calling for voluntary electricity conservation, beginning Sunday and extending through Wednesday. The Flex Alerts are in effect from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. each day.

