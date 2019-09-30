Live Now
California to let college athletes make money, defying NCAA

SACRAMENTO (AP) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom says a law he has signed to allow college athletes to make money from endorsements is a rebalancing of the power arrangement between athletes and institutions.

Newsom tweeted a video early Monday showing him signing the law during a special episode of HBO’s “The Shop: Uninterrupted” alongside basketball star LeBron James and other athletes.

The governor says the first-in-the-nation law will cause dozens of other states to introduce similar legislation and it will change college sports for the better by putting athletes on par with the interests of institutions.

The NCAA Board of Governors had asked Newsom to veto the bill, saying it “would erase the critical distinction between college and professional athletes

