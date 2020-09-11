Newsom signs law allowing inmate firefighters to turn pro

SIMI VALLEY, CA – OCTOBER 30: Inmate firefighters from Oak Glen Conservation Camp near Yucaipa, California fight the Easy Fire on October 30, 2019 near Simi Valley, California. The National Weather Service issued a rare extreme red flag warning for Southern California for gusts that could be the strongest in more than a decade, exceeding 80 mph, as the fast-moving brush fire threatens the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and nearby residential neighborhoods. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — Governor Gavin Newsom signed Friday a law allowing inmate firefighters in California to have their records cleared, clearing the way for them to become professional firefighters once they are released from prison.

Many inmates are helping the thousands of firefighters battling wildfires burning across the state.

The bill, AB 2147 accelerates the process for expunging inmate records so it is easier for them to earn an emergency medical technician certification — which is the first step towards becoming a pro firefighter.

