SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — Governor Gavin Newsom signed Friday a law allowing inmate firefighters in California to have their records cleared, clearing the way for them to become professional firefighters once they are released from prison.
Many inmates are helping the thousands of firefighters battling wildfires burning across the state.
The bill, AB 2147 accelerates the process for expunging inmate records so it is easier for them to earn an emergency medical technician certification — which is the first step towards becoming a pro firefighter.
This story will be updated
Latest Posts
- Newsom signs law allowing inmate firefighters to turn pro
- Bay Area’s Spare the Air Alert extended to Monday
- Teen is first victim identified in North Complex fire deaths
- Trump administration receives second nomination for Nobel Peace Prize
- 49ers still set to play Cardinals as poor air quality blankets Bay Area