Newsom signs law to push back school start times in California

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature will push back school start times across California.

The new law will prohibit middle schools from starting sooner than 8 a.m. and high schools no sooner than 8:30 am.

The governor signed the bill hours before his legislative deadline Sunday but without a signing statement.

Supporters of the measure cite studies showing more sleep means an improved education, but opponents say a decision of this magnitude should be made at the local level.

The California Teachers Association released a statement Monday saying in part, “The Geo diversity of our state does not lend itself to a one-size fits all approach. It could have a disproportionately negative impact on working families.”

The association noting working parents will likely continue dropping their kids off at normal times regardless of supervision, and that there is not enough funding from the state for before school programs.

It’ll be a while before schools across California start implementing new start times, this law doesn’t go into effect until 2022.

