Newsom signs laws to strengthen gun violence laws

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a stack of bills aimed at strengthening California’s gun violence protection laws.

Among the fifteen he signed Friday, five of them broaden California’s gun violence restraining order policies making the state the first in the country to allow teachers, employees and coworkers to seek them.

The restraining orders are court orders that prohibit someone from having a firearm and ammunition.

“Gun violence restraining orders are this tool that have gotten major bipartisan support. Many states, especially after Parkland, started introducing it,” said Assm. Phil Ting (D-San Francisco).

Other bills scoring Newsom’s signature strengthen laws surrounding gun sales, including a limit on the number of rifles a person can buy to one a month.

The governor also approved grants to help protect communities from gun violence like places of worship and areas disproportionately impacted by violence.

Democratic state leaders are celebrating as California continues to have some of the toughest gun laws in the country, the governor citing a 62 percent decline in California’s gun murder rate compared to 34 percent nationwide between 1993 and 2017.

“California has outperformed the rest of the nation because of our gun safety laws in reducing the gun murder rate substantially, compared to the national average.”

The NRA said Newsom’s signature continued California’s assault on the second amendment.

The organization said, “These new laws pile onto the hundreds of existing laws and, like the others, will be equally ignored by criminals.”

Newsom still has hundreds of bills left to sign ahead of his Sunday deadline, a handful of them are gun-related.