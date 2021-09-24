Newsom signs legislation to remove controversial term ‘alien’ from CA state codes

California Gov. Gavin Newsom responds to a question while meeting with reporters after casting his recall ballot at a voting center in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. The last day to vote in the recall election is Tuesday Sept. 14. A majority of voters must mark “no” on the recall to keep Newsom in office. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday signed legislation to support California’s immigrant communities and remove the term “alien” from state codes.

The governor signed AB 1096, which removes the controversial term “alien” used to described people born outside of the country in California state code.

Newsom also signed five additional bills to protect the safety of immigrant Californians with protections against discrimination.

AB 1096 will replace the word “alien” with less-offensive terminology, such as “immigrant” or “noncitizen”.

The term “alien” has been used to identify people who were not born in the United States by the federal government since 1798 and in California since 1937.

As the nation’s most diverse state, CA celebrates our diversity.



This important legislation by @AsmLuzRivas replaces the word "alien" from CA State codes, which has helped fuel a divisive & hurtful narrative against Californians for far too long.https://t.co/IltYO50F4l — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) September 24, 2021

But in more recent times, many believe the word “alien” is used to express bigotry and hatred.

“As the nation’s most diverse state, we are stronger and more vibrant because of our immigrant communities,” Newsom said. “This important legislation removes the word ‘alien,’ which is not only an offensive term for a human being, but for far too long has fueled a divisive and hurtful narrative. By changing this term, we are ensuring California’s laws reflect our state’s values.”

Newsom also signed a series of bills to protect the health and safety of immigrants, including legislation to clarify safety standards at detention facilities, ensure rights and protections for unaccompanied undocumented minors and protection for immigrants under hate crime legislation.

