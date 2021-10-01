Newsom signs police reform bill that will strip bad cops of badges

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Both Gov. Gavin Newsom and civil rights and police brutality lawyer Adante Pointer agree – the signing of SB-2 has been needed.

California will be joining 46 other states that have a system to strip officers of their badges for professional misconduct.

Pointer tells KRON4 News he has dealt with cases where this law would have made a difference.

“I’ve had several cases where you have a police officer facing discipline for violating somebody’s rights. Violating their policy and their training and as opposed to standing up and facing the music they resign then they’re allowed to go to another community and terrorize that community.”

Pointer says this law will prevent these types of things from happening.

Family members of Angelo Quinto spoke at the bill signing.

Quinto died in late 2020 days after a struggle with Antioch police who forcibly held him down during a mental health crisis.

“We think that it is long overdue. The necessity of it proceeded by brother’s death. It proceeded George Floyd’s death.”

The Los Angeles Police Protective League and the San Francisco and San Jose Police Officers’ Associations issued a statement saying that they are pleased to see that the original text of the bill was adjusted to serious misconduct and not minor infractions like traffic tickets.

The statement also said:

“Now that a decertification process has been established, we urge Senator Bradford and the legislature to focus on reducing the rise in shootings, homicides, and robberies each of our cities are grappling with.”

Hawaii, New Jersey, and Rhode Island are now the only states without a statewide system to take police off the streets if they violate professional standards.