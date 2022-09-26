Over the weekend, California’s Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom had harsh words in response to Representative Kevin McCarthy’s Commitment to America policy agenda, specifically talking about McCarthy’s plan to address public safety and hire new police officers.

“He [McCarthy] talked about how concerned he is about crime,” Newsom said at the Texas Tribune Summit in Austin. “I hope he takes that to heart. Do you know that Kevin McCarthy’s district has twice the murder rate of Nancy Pelosi’s district? So I hope Kevin McCarthy is as sincere as his policy platform is on that topic.”

This is the second time in the last few months Newsom has mentioned the crime rate in McCarthy’s district in Kern County compared to Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s district in San Francisco.

WHen Newsom first mentioned this topic during a news conference in June, Newsom’s office told 17 News that the murder rate in Kern County in 2020 was 12.7 per 100,000 residents while San Fransisco County was 5.4 per 100,000 residents. His office, however, did not provide numbers comparing the two districts in particular.

17 News reached out to McCarthy’s office for comment but did not immediately hear back with a response.