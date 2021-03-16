Newsom takes aim at leaders of recall effort

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – Wednesday is the deadline for organizers of the effort to recall Governor Newsom to turn in the necessary signatures for the issue to head to voters.

“We’re anticipating that they’ve got the signatures,” Governor Newsom said.

Governor Gavin Newsom coming to grips with the likelihood 2021 will be another election year in California with the recall effort against him.

The governor Tuesday taking aim at leaders of the effort saying they’re far right, Trump supporters.

“Look at the actual reasons they themselves listed. It has to do with immigration, the browning of California. It has to deeply with our values, the things we hold dear. I’m not just fighting for me, I’m fighting for you, for the values of this state,” Newsom said.

“This campaign is not about the people leading this recall, this campaign is about Governor Newsom,” Randy Economy, Senior Advisor Recall Gavin Newsom, said.

Proponents of the recall say of the nearly 2.1 million signatures collected so far, about 38% of them include Democrats, no party preference, and other non-Republican registered voters.

“This is about the people who have signed the petition, the ones who are going to go ahead and be the final judge and jury on this campaign,” Economy said.

Newsom’s visit to a Bay Area school Tuesday was his first public appearance since kicking off an anti-recall campaign the week of the proponent’s deadline.

An email sent out by the campaign Tuesday launched a 72-hour fundraising drive, requesting at least $3 contributions to stop the recall.

“What took him so long? He dismissed the recall campaign for nine months. He laughed us off, he didn’t make any mention to us and now he’s in complete freakout mode,” Economy said.

The governor warned this will cost taxpayers.

“I have great respect for people who disagree with me, but this is a sideshow, this is a circus, it’s going to cost $100 million,” Newsom said.

Proponents of the recall say they plan to release the final number of signatures collected Wednesday after 5 p.m.

The Secretary of State’s office will have until April 29th to verify the signatures.