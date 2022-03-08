SACRAMENTO (KRON) — Gavin Newsom delivered his State of the State Address Tuesday night. Topics including rising gas prices and oil took center of his speech.

Newsom gave his speech at the California Natural Resources Agency instead of the California State Capitol Building. The new setting fit Newsom’s speech, as he focused on turning to renewable energy and away from gas.

“Now, it’s clear we have to go farther and that’s why working with legislative leadership, I’ll be submitting a proposal to put money back into the pockets of Californians to address rising gas prices,” Newsom stated in his address.

Newsom also announced he’s proposing a tax rebate in response to the skyrocketing prices of oil and gas.

Administration officials said they are still working on the details, but said eligibility would begin with California residents who own a car. This would include undocumented immigrants.

The governor will try to get this passed through state budget negotiations which are usually finalized at the end of June, officials say. Newsom’s office says it’s pushing to make this a reality sooner.

“Help is coming, help is on the way,” Dee Dee Myers, Newsom’s senior economic advisor said. “Again, we want to make sure that money gets in the hands and into the pockets of people who are paying these gas prices and not in the hands of companies that might take advantage to increase profits.”’

Republican senators said they are waiting to hear more from Newsom.

“I do think we should be giving the tax payers back some of their money, if we have a nearly $60 billion dollar surplus in this state it means they’re over taxed,” Republican Assembly member James Gallagher said.

As conflict continues involving Russia, one of the world’s largest oil producers, Newsom signaled his administration will not ramp up oil production here in California.

“At a time when we’ve been heating and burning up, one thing we cannot do is repeat the mistakes of the past. Embracing polluters,” Newsom added. “Drilling even more oil which only leads to more extreme weather, more extreme drought and more extreme wildfire.”

However, Republican say they’re pushing the governor to approve pending permits for more oil and gas production in-state to relieve pressure at the pump.

“Why not increase our domestic oil and gas production which would help with the high cost, but would also stop out foreign dependence on oil,” said Gallagher. “People who are not following any environmental laws and the clean energy practices we practice here in California.”

Other topics the governor highlighted were his care court proposal for the mentally ill on the streets, the need to address crime with new strategies and not letting California let its guard down for COVID-19.