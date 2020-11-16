Newsom to give COVID update

Gov. Gavin Newsom removes his face mask before giving an update on the state’s initiative to provide housing for homeless Californians to help stem the coronavirus, during a visit to a Motel 6 participating in the program in Pittsburg, Calif., Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Newsom announced that more than 15,000 rooms have been acquired and more than 14,000 people have been given places to stay statewide under the Project Room key program started in April. The governor also said he plans to announce on Wednesday plans to “toggle back” the states stay-at-home order. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool)

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday will provide an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The briefing is scheduled for noon.

This comes as California and Texas last week each marked more than 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

California was the first in the U.S. to issue a statewide stay-at-home order back in March.

Additionally, Newsom joined the governors of Oregon and Washington and issued travel advisories Friday urging people entering or returning to their states to self-quarantine to slow the spread of the coronavirus as infections spike across the U.S.

Just days ago Newsom acknowledged he attended a birthday party with a dozen friends on Nov. 6 at the posh French Laundry restaurant in Napa County.

“While our family followed the restaurant’s health protocols and took safety precautions, we should have modeled better behavior and not joined the dinner,” he said in a statement.