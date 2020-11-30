LIVE SOON: Newsom to give post-Thanksgiving COVID briefing

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday will give a briefing on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The press conference is scheduled to start at noon.

Newsom attended last week’s coronavirus briefing remotely after revealing he and his family were quarantining after three of his children were exposed to the coronavirus.

Dr. Mark Ghaly, California’s Health and Human Services secretary, also spoke during the Monday briefing and urged Californians to not gather with people outside their household for Thanksgiving.

But it seems the pandemic didn’t stop holiday travelers from reaching their destinations.

TSA reported 1,176,091 people screened in airport security nationwide on November 29.

While it’s the highest single-day total, hitting the one million traveler mark is not new this week.

The day before Thanksgiving, November 25, as well as November 22 and 20, were each busy travel days also totaling above one million people screened.