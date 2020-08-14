LIVE NOW: Newsom holds coronavirus briefing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday is scheduled to hold a coronavirus briefing at noon to provide an update on the state’s response to the pandemic.

You can watch it live on KRONon or on Facebook.

Newsom earlier this week said California was “turning a corner” and reporting a lower number of new, confirmed coronavirus cases and a downward trend in hospitalization rates.

The number of newly confirmed cases was 5,433. This number shows a significant decrease from the record 12,807 new daily cases reported across the state during the spike last month.

