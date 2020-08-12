Newsom to hold coronavirus briefing

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday will give an update on California’s response to the coronavirus pandemic in a briefing scheduled for noon.
You can watch it live on KRONon or on KRON4’s Facebook page.
Last week Newsom had expressed cautious optimism about COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations trending downward.
At last check, there were more than 574,000 coronavirus cases in California, with 10,468 deaths and more than 9 million tests reported.
