Newsom to PG&E: Do more to warn customers ahead of potential power shutoff

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – Ahead of another potential power shutoff in Northern California, Governor Gavin Newsom is demanding that PG&E do more to warn customers, in addition to limiting the number of impacted customers.

Newsom wrote a letter to PG&E CEO William Johnson on Tuesday in regards to another shutoff.

“While the immediate goal should be to better manage the current anticipated PSPS event, PG&E’s short-term objectives should include steps to ensure that as few people as possible are impacted by any future PSPS decision,” Newsom wrote.

Newsom is also urging the utility to reimburse customers impacted by the Public Saftey Power Shutoff that took place earlier this month.

That shutoff impacted hearly two-million people in California.