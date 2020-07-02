LIVE NOW: Newsom announces new campaign encouraging Californians to wear masks

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom held another press briefing Thursday, providing an update on the state’s coronavirus response.
Newsom announced the launch of a major public awareness campaign encouraging everyone to wear a mask during the pandemic.
Just a day ago, Newsom had announced new coronavirus restrictions across 19 counties on the COVID-19 watch list, where cases and hospitalizations continue to spike.
In the Bay Area, counties affected are Santa Clara, Solano, and Contra Costa.
Sectors to close indoor operations are:
- Restaurants
- Wineries and Tasting Rooms
- Movie Theaters
- Family Entertainment Centers
- Zoos and Museums
- Cardrooms
Newsom also ordered all parking facilities at state beaches to be closed for the 4th of July weekend.
In counties that close local beaches, the state will follow suit and close state beaches.
Other state parks remain open, with measures in place to reduce visitation and limit overcrowding.
Additionally, the governor said the state will be stepping up enforcement of the statewide face mask mandate with the implementation of a multi-agency strike force encompassing such agencies as CalOSHA, CHP, and Alcohol Beverage Control.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in California have increased 51% within the last 2 weeks, the state is now using 60% of its available beds.
At last check, there were 240,915 confirmed coronavirus cases statewide, with 6,163 deaths.
Newsom continued to reinforce the importance of wearing a mask to slow the spread of the virus, as well as maintaining physical distancing guidelines and proper handwashing techniques.
