California to enact statewide curfew

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A statewide curfew will soon go into effect in California amid a surge in coronavirus cases.
More details are expected to be revealed as California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. to discuss the state’s COVID-19 response.
KRON4’s Ashley Zavala reports the “limited stay-at-home order” will put the curfew in place for 40+ counties in the purple tier and will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Sources say the curfew will go into effect Saturday, Nov. 21 at 10 p.m.
The following counties are in the purple tier, with Bay Area counties in bold:
- Alameda
- Napa
- Santa Cruz
- Butte
- Nevada
- Siskiyou
- Contra Costa
- Orange
- Solano
- El Dorado
- Placer
- Sutter
- Fresno
- San Benito
- Trinity
- Glenn
- San Joaquin
- Tuolumne
- Kern
- San Luis
- Obispo
- Ventura
- Kings
- Mendocino
- Merced
- Santa Barbara
- Santa Clara
- Yolo
- Yuba
The expected announcement comes just days after Newsom revealed he was considering a statewide curfew to curb the surge in cases.
Ohio has already enacted a statewide curfew, and Oregon will soon go on a two-week statewide “freeze” to curb cases.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.