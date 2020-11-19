California to enact statewide curfew

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A statewide curfew will soon go into effect in California amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

More details are expected to be revealed as California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. to discuss the state’s COVID-19 response.

KRON4’s Ashley Zavala reports the “limited stay-at-home order” will put the curfew in place for 40+ counties in the purple tier and will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

BREAKING: Multiple sources confirm California state leaders will impose a "Limited" Stay at Home Order for counties in California's purple/widespread, most restrictive tier.



This will put a curfew in place in 40+ counties from 10pm-5am, sources say. — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) November 19, 2020

Sources say the curfew will go into effect Saturday, Nov. 21 at 10 p.m.

The following counties are in the purple tier, with Bay Area counties in bold:

Alameda

Napa

Santa Cruz

Butte

Nevada

Siskiyou

Contra Costa

Orange

Solano

El Dorado

Placer

Sutter

Fresno

San Benito

Trinity

Glenn

San Joaquin

Tuolumne

Kern

San Luis

Obispo

Ventura

Kings

Mendocino

Merced

Santa Barbara

Santa Clara

Yolo

Yuba

The expected announcement comes just days after Newsom revealed he was considering a statewide curfew to curb the surge in cases.

Ohio has already enacted a statewide curfew, and Oregon will soon go on a two-week statewide “freeze” to curb cases.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.