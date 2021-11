MONTEREY, Calif. (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom is set to make his first public appearance since announcing the cancellation of his United Nations climate summit visit.

On Tuesday. Nov. 9, Newsom is set to speak at the California Economic Summit in Monterey, which is sponsored by California Forward.

This will highlight California’s pandemic recovery.

