Newsom: Workers’ comp extended for essential workers who get COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Wednesday extending workers’ compensation to essential workers who test positive for coronavirus.

The governor said during his daily press conference that the last thing the state needs is for healthcare workers to get sick but continue to go to work because they cannot afford to not get paid.

The executive order will streamline the process for workers’ compensation eligibility for workers who contract COVID-19 when working outside the home.

He also announced the launch of a new website that focuses on getting California residents tested.

The website allows state residents to make direct reservations for getting tested.

California is now testing about 30,000 people a day for the novel coronavirus and has conducted a total of 800,000 tests.

