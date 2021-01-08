Live: California budget plan includes record investment in schools

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON/AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s budget plan calls for a record investment in public schools: $85.5 billion.

Here’s how that’s partially broken down out of the total $227 billion state budget plan, released Friday:

$4.6B – Summer school and before/after school programs

$3.8B – Cost of living adjustment

$3.8B – General fund above Prop 98 guarantee – includes teacher support programs and

teacher preparation

$250M – Teacher training and recruitment

$100M – Golden State Teacher grant program

The plan is also turning a $15 billion into economic relief as the state faces a rapid surge in coronavirus cases and deaths.

Since California’s progressive tax structure relies mostly on wealthy earners, the pandemic has led to a strange contrast in the nation’s most populous state: Many people who earn more than $60,000 per year have been able to keep their jobs because they can work from home.

And after facing a particularly devastating wildfire season, the stat is allocating $1 billion for “wildfire and forest resiliency.”