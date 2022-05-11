SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is proposing a reproductive health package that includes $125 million of state resources, the governor’s office announced Wednesday in a press release.

This comes in light of recent events regarding the potential overturn of Roe v. Wade and abortion rights across the country via a leaked draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court. The announcement added $57 million to the already $68 million proposed in January.

Newsom said he wants the resources to strengthen protections for abortion rights, expand access to services, and welcome businesses from anti-abortion and anti-LGBTQ+ states. According to legislation signed in March, there are no out-of-pocket costs for abortion services in California.

According to the press release, the proposed package includes $40 million in grants for uninsured patients, $15 million for reproductive health groups, $1 million for a new website, and $1 million for research.

Other parts of the proposal include scholarship and loan repayment for abortion providers — plus security for clinics. Newsom’s full budget proposal will be released Friday.

The full press release of Newsom’s announcement of the proposal can be read here.