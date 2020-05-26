Nexstar California stations host virtual COVID-19 Town Hall with local leaders

(NEXSTAR) —Nexstar’s California TV stations will host a live Congressional Town Hall on reopening California and the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday evening.

Inside California Politics: The Road To Reopening will air on May 27th from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on six Nexstar Stations across from the state: KRON4 in San Francisco, KTXL in Sacramento, KTLA in Los Angeles, KGET in Bakersfield, KSEE/KGPE in Fresno and KSWB in San Diego. The town hall will also stream on each station’s websites.

The town hall will include:

U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R-1)

U.S. Rep John Garamendi (D-3)

U.S. Rep. Tom McClintock (R-4)

U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-15)

U.S. Rep. Jim Costa (D-16)

U.S. Rep. Karen Bass (D-37)

U.S. Rep. Mike Levin (D-49)

Due to restrictions on large gatherings, all of the guests will remotely join the broadcast and livestream.

The panelists will speak on the local, state and federal response to coronavirus. They will also answer questions that were submitted online by viewers.

Viewers can also ask questions during the town hall using the hashtag #ReopeningCA on social media.

Following the town hall, we will keep the conversation going with a 30-minute digital post-show. The post-show will air on all six station websites directly after the town hall.