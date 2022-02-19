No life-threatening injuries after 7 shot in California

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Getty Images

TURLOCK, Calif. (AP) — Police are searching for a suspect after seven people were wounded in a shooting outside a bar in central California early Saturday, authorities said.

At least six victims were hospitalized, but none of the injuries were life-threatening, Turlock police Sgt. Michael Parmley told the Modesto Bee.

Authorities received multiple 911 calls around 2 a.m. reporting gunfire outside La Cantina bar, police said.

Responding officers found victims suffering a variety of injuries, from a gunshot to the face to grazing wounds, Parmley said.

Investigators are interviewing witnesses and trying to identify a single shooter who was involved, according to the Bee. There was no information about a possible motive.

Turlock, home to about 73,000 people in Stanislaus County, is about 100 miles (160 km) east-southeast of San Francisco.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

thumbnail_oakland roots 2
February 27 2022 02:04 am