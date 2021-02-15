No outages expected in CA as rest of U.S. experiences extreme weather

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON/AP) – As extreme winter weather conditions continue across the country, California ISO says no power outages are anticipated in the state.

They do ask those residents who are able to conserve energy during the evening in order to ‘help ease stressed grid conditions in other areas of the west.’

Cal ISO will continue to monitor the conditions.

The ISO is monitoring the extreme winter weather conditions across the country and does not anticipate any reliability issues. If your health permits, we encourage you to conserve energy during the evening hours to help ease stressed grid conditions in other areas of the West. — California ISO (@California_ISO) February 16, 2021

The winter weather plunged Texas into an unusually icy emergency Monday that knocked out power for more than 2 million people, shut down grocery stores and air travel and sent cars skidding on dangerously snowy and slick roads.

The worsening conditions halted the delivery of new COVID-19 vaccine shipments. Massive power outages across Houston included a facility storing 8,000 doses of Moderna vaccine, and health officials scrambled to find takers at the same time authorities were pleading for people to stay home.

Temperatures nosedived into the single-digits as far south as San Antonio, and homes that had already been without electricity for hours had no certainty about when the lights and heat would come back on, as the state’s overwhelmed power grid throttled into rotating blackouts that are typically only seen in 100-degree Fahrenheit (38-degree Celsius) summers.

The storm was part of a massive system that brought snow, sleet and freezing rain to the southern Plains and was spreading across the Ohio Valley and to the Northeast. The Southwest Power Pool, a group of utilities across 14 states, called for rolling outages because the supply of reserve energy had been exhausted. Some utilities said they were starting blackouts, while others urged customers to reduce power usage.