This new recommendation at California theme parks is causing a stir

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Do you scream on rides at amusement parks? Well, that will have to change.

No screaming recommended — That will be the new normal when visiting California theme parks.

As a way to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and safely reopen theme parks, the California Attractions and Parks Association announced how they will take action to meet the state’s blueprint.

This includes wearing face coverings, designated eating and drinking areas, and reduce the amount of screaming — That’s right, screaming!

According to the California blueprint, theme parks need to ‘limit activities that are known to cause increased spread,” for example singing, shouting, and heavy breathing.

In response, the association will require face masks and make modifications to seating patterns to help ‘mitigate the effects of shouting.’

The association has been working on a plan to safely reopen and welcome back visitors and employees.

For a full list of safety protocols, CLICK HERE.