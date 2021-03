SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — There is no threat of a tsunami to California, the National Weather Service said Tuesday.

NO TSUNAMI EXPECTED https://t.co/9TwOnmAGSx — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) March 16, 2021

This comes after the U.S. Tsunami Warning System said a large earthquake shook about 120 miles southwest of the Komandorski Islands in the Bering Sea just after 11:30 a.m.

It was a 6.9 magnitude quake and 35 miles in depth.