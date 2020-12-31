No winners for huge Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The huge Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots did not yield any winners in California on Wednesday.
The Mega Millions jackpot was $376,000,000. The latest draw numbers were:
- 1, 31, 35, 48, 62, 19
Now, it’s a whopping $401 million with the next draw on Friday, Jan. 1.
And no ticket buyers had the lucky numbers for the $363,000,000 Powerball prize either:
- 3, 43, 45, 61, 65, 14
Now, the Powerball winnings have increased to an estimated $384 million. The next draw will be on Saturday, Jan. 2.
You could be the one to have the best possible start to the new year!
