No winners for huge Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The huge Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots did not yield any winners in California on Wednesday.

The Mega Millions jackpot was $376,000,000. The latest draw numbers were:

1, 31, 35, 48, 62, 19

Now, it’s a whopping $401 million with the next draw on Friday, Jan. 1.

And no ticket buyers had the lucky numbers for the $363,000,000 Powerball prize either:

3, 43, 45, 61, 65, 14

Now, the Powerball winnings have increased to an estimated $384 million. The next draw will be on Saturday, Jan. 2.

You could be the one to have the best possible start to the new year!