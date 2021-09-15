North Lake Tahoe ready for tourists as Caldor Fire threat diminishes

This photo taken July 13, 2020 at Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park shows a stretch of the lake’s northeast shore looking north from Sand Harbor toward Incline Village, Nev. Lake Tahoe’s fluctuating clarity took a dive last year, worsening by about 8 feet during an especially cold and wet winter as sedimentation, algae growth and a tiny invasive shrimp continue to pose restoration challenges. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner).

NORTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KRON) — North Lake Tahoe says it is ready for visitors again after the Caldor Fire put a pause on tourism.

Full containment is expected by the end of the month. Right now, Cal Fire is reporting it is 70% contained.

Although most businesses in North Lake Tahoe are now open, the visitors bureau says, visitors should contact each business and lodging that they plan to use during their trip to verify accessibility. There may also still be hazardous air quality depending on the day you plan your trip.

“The Tahoe Basin has experienced some hardships these past few weeks and the Caldor Fire has impacted the entire region,” said Andy Chapman, president and CEO of Incline Village Crystal Bay Visitors Bureau. “Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the losses around our communities and to our neighbors in South Lake Tahoe. We are incredibly grateful for the firefighters and first responders who continue to keep our community, residents and visitors safe. We look forward to welcoming back guests to the region.”

Anyone who wants to visit Tahoe for its national forests should be aware that all California National Forests are still currently closed to visitors.

Check here for the latest evacuation updates.