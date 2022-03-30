(KTXL) — An aurora may be possible to view in extreme Northern California Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

An aurora is POSSIBLE to see in extreme Northern California tonight into tomorrow morning. Solar winds ejected from the sun on March 28th will interact with our atmosphere tonight. Shout out to my guy @WeatherJefe for putting me on notice. pic.twitter.com/KpSYBLW8oP — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) March 30, 2022

Two solar eruptions from a single sunspot released charged particles toward the Earth on Monday. The first eruption was overtaken by the second, making this a cannibal coronal mass ejection.

The charged particles combined to form a more powerful geomagnetic storm.

Earth's magnetic field deflects solar winds to the poles. That's where the charged particles interact with our atmosphere to create the dancing lights in the sky. pic.twitter.com/TizexB5b9o — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) March 30, 2022

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center, once these particles meet Earth’s magnetic field Wednesday night, the result will be a G3 geomagnetic storm. G3 storms are categorized as strong and often result in mid-latitude auroras.

A forecast by the University of Alaska Fairbanks shows the northern lights could possibly be seen in some of the northernmost communities of California and are likely to be seen in much of Oregon and Washington.

A cannibal coronal mass ejection happens when fast-moving solar eruptions overtake earlier eruptions in the same region of space, creating a powerful geomagnetic storm. The Space Weather Prediction Center classifies this one as a G3. pic.twitter.com/EpRAY9lUV5 — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) March 30, 2022

G3 storms have the potential to require voltage corrections, create GPS issues and disrupt satellites.