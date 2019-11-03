Off-duty police officer in Southern California dies after crashing into a tree

ONTARIO (KTLA) – An off-duty police officer who was driving when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tree has died, the San Bernardino Police Department said Saturday.

The driver of the SUV, Joshua Ray Burks, 40, was an Ontario Police Department detective, authorities said.

The single-car collision occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning on University Parkway near Kendall Drive. Burks, who was alone in the car, lost control and collided with a tree in the center median.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and died, authorities said.

The cause of the collision is under investigation. The San Bernardino Police Department said they will work closely with the Ontario department throughout the investigation.