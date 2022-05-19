FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — There is a heavy police presence outside of a northeast Fresno grocery store after an officer-involved shooting at the River Park shopping center Thursday evening, Sheriff’s deputies said.

Officials from Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, Fresno Police, and California Highway Patrol are all outside of the Save Mart grocery store location at First and Nees avenues in northeast Fresno as officers work to detain suspects allegedly involved in the officer-involved shooting.

Sources say shots were fired near the Macy’s at River Park shopping center. The suspects reportedly fled east to the Save Mart location where there remains a heavy law enforcement presence.

Law enforcement officials are gathered outside the store. One person has been seen in handcuffs although it is unclear what her connection is to the incident.

This is a developing story, stay with YourCentralValley.com for the latest information.