Officials release guidelines for reopening California churches

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California officials on Monday released its updated guidance for reopening churches, mosques, synagogues, and other places of worship during the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the new guidelines are both staff and visitor temperature checks, frequently disinfecting high-traffic areas such as pews and lobbies, and discouraging the use of shared items such as prayer books and cushions.

Other requirements like shortening services to minimize the amount of time people are gathering at one time and re-arranging seating areas to accommodate for 6 feet of space between people are mentioned.

>> Click here to read the full guidance.

Officials said while the guidelines are a step toward taking precautions to resume indoor services, remote, online options are encouraged, as well as continuing any outdoor meetings.

Last week, President Donald Trump deemed churches and other houses of worship “essential” and called on governors across the country to allow them to reopen immediately, saying if governors did not follow his order to reopen, he would “override” them.

