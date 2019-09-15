Officials search for escaped Salinas inmate

SOLEDAD (KRON) – Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped the Salinas Valley State Prison, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Officials say 35-year-old Adam Beck, who is a minimum-security inmate, was reported missing during a 5 a.m. routine check on Saturday.

Beck is described as a white man, 5’11” tall, weighs about 170-pounds, has green eyes and a bald head.

Officials say Beck was last seen wearing gray shorts and a white t-shirt.

He was imprisoned last year in September from Placer and Santa Clara Counties to serve four years for running from police officers while driving recklessly and carrying a concealed dagger.

CHP and local law enforcement officers are helping in the search.

If you see Beck, you are asked to call 911 or law enforcement authorities immediately.