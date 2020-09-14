One dead in Vallejo shooting Sunday night

VALLEJO (BCN) — One person died in a shooting Sunday night in Vallejo, police
officials said.
Officers responded shortly before 9:45 p.m. to reports of shots fired in the 2200 block of Sacramento Street near a Valero gas station. Upon arrival, officers found the victim of the shooting suffering
from multiple gunshot wounds.
According to police officials, life-saving measures were taken by officers to help the victim, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrest has been made and no suspect information was immediately
available in connection with the shooting, police said.
