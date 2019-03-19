One year anniversary of Stephon Clark's death

SACRAMENTO (KRON) - Monday, Mar. 18, marks one year since officers shot and killed Stephon Clark in Sacramento.

Police shot the unarmed 22-year old several times after mistaking his cell phone for a gun.

One year later, Stephon Clark's family is still shaken by his death.

"Them two officers, that execution style, shooting him like he was nothing. People, please do not judge my grandson,” Sequita Thompson, Clark’s grandma, said.

"He had his entire life ahead of him, I'd rather me than him,” Clark's brother, Stevante, said.

Clark's family members, their famous attorney Ben Crump, and activist Al Sharpton stood on the steps of the State Capitol Monday pushing for changes to avoid what brought them together in the first place.

"The legacy is we are going to pass legislation in Stephon's name, the legacy is that we won't stop fighting for justice in Stephon's name,” Rev. Al Sharpton said. “You might've killed him a year ago but you can't kill a movement."

The group called on state lawmakers to pass AB392, which allows police to use deadly force only when absolutely necessary.

They're also urging for legislation requiring evidence from officer-involved shootings to always be presented to a grand jury for the public record it provides, something Sacramento's District Attorney chose not to do.

“Because she didn't give it to any grand jury, none of your citizens will have the right to stand up and say 'we listened to the testimony in the killing of Stephon Clark and I object!' we don't have that right, because there was no grand jury," Ben Crump said.

Although Clark is no longer alive, his family is confident his spirit will live forever through a change in his city, his state and possibly the law.

