Online driver’s license renewals extended for seniors

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – The Department of Motor Vehicles announced that Californians aged 70 and older may continue to renew their driver’s licenses online or by mail through the end of next year.

Governor Gavin Newsom recently signed legislation to extend this temporary rule trough December 31, 2022.

Renewals can be started here, including for REAL ID renewals regardless if a field office visit is stated.

People applying for a REAL ID for the first time may start the application online and upload the required documents. They must visit a field office to take a photo and finalize the process.

Customers can also use the Service Advisor on the DMV website to learn their options to complete other DMV tasks.