Oral argument set for lawsuit alleging Newsom’s abuse of power

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An oral argument has been scheduled for a lawsuit claiming that Gov. Gavin Newsom abused his power during the COVID-19 State of Emergency.

Two California assembly members will be present for the court date: James Gallagher (R-Yuba City) and Kevin Kiley (R-Rocklin).

“California has not been well-served by one-man rule. We are asking the court of appeals to affirm the superior’s court’s decision and protect our representative government from the abuses of this or any future Governor,” the assemblymembers said.

Back in November, a California Superior Court ruled against Newsom, saying he exceeded his powers when enacting changes to Elections Code for the Nov. 3, 2020 election.

Here are the details of that executive order, which the court had ruled is invalid.

Now, the 3rd District Court of Appeal in Sacramento will hear the case on April 20.