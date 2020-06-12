Orange County rescinds face covering requirement

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – A Southern California county is rescinding its mandate requiring face coverings in public that forced the resignation of its county health officer, CNN reports.
The updated guidance in Orange County now only “strongly recommends” OC residents wear face coverings when in public.
The announcement comes days after its former health officer Nichole Quick put in her resignation after receiving widespread criticism and death threats during a meeting that allowed public comment, KABC reported.
The local sheriff’s office also announced it would not enforce the mask rule.
Protests over mask mandates have turned violent since states began reopening in May.
Orange County has seen nearly 8,000 coronavirus cases and 202 deaths, the county’s Health Care Agency reported. Cases have more than doubled in the last month.
