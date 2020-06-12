Orange County rescinds face covering requirement

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA – MAY 15: People ride and walk on a path along beach amid the coronavirus pandemic on May 15, 2020 in Huntington Beach, California. Beaches across the state have started to reopen with rules in place such as maintaining social distancing and restrictions against lying or sitting down on the beach in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. (Photo by Michael Heiman/Getty Images)

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – A Southern California county is rescinding its mandate requiring face coverings in public that forced the resignation of its county health officer, CNN reports.

The updated guidance in Orange County now only “strongly recommends” OC residents wear face coverings when in public.

The announcement comes days after its former health officer Nichole Quick put in her resignation after receiving widespread criticism and death threats during a meeting that allowed public comment, KABC reported.

The local sheriff’s office also announced it would not enforce the mask rule.

Protests over mask mandates have turned violent since states began reopening in May.

Orange County has seen nearly 8,000 coronavirus cases and 202 deaths, the county’s Health Care Agency reported. Cases have more than doubled in the last month.

