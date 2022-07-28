SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — Teenagers who are out of class for summer break are stirring up trouble, multiple California law enforcement agencies reported Thursday.

In Monterey County, Greenfield police were alerted about a group of boys and young men drinking alcohol near an apartment complex on Wednesday afternoon.

The first officer who arrived at the 9th Street apartment complex saw several teens suspected of underage drinking and public intoxication. When the officer attempted to detain 19-year-old Oswaldo Glalindo, a 16-year-old boy attacked the officer, according to the Greenfield Police Department.

“A 16-year-old ran up to the officer with a metal scooter and raised the scooter in a swinging motion. The 16-year-old used the scooter to strike the officer on the side of the head and arms,” GPD wrote.

A nearby good Samaritan saw the injured officer and jumped in to help. Police described the good Samaritan’s actions as “heroic.” The officer, who was suffering from a broken nose and head injury, attempted to detain the boy.

“As the officer engaged with the 16-year-old, Galindo ran away. The 16-year-old continued to strike and fight with the officer until the officer took him to the ground. The 16-year-old continued to resist until a second officer arrived,” GPD wrote.

Local residents helped officers find Galindo hiding in a nearby yard. Police from Soledad, Greenfield, and King City swarmed the area and nabbed Galindo.

The 16-year-old boy, whose name was not disclosed due to his age, was arrested for felony assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest, and conspiracy. Galindo booked into the Monterey County Jail on charges of public intoxication, resisting arrest and conspiracy. Two more men in the group, Ivan Martinez and Omar Martinez, were arrested for delaying a peace officer and contributing to the delinquency of minors.

Over in Santa Cruz County, large crowds of juveniles have been gathering for beach parties along East Cliff Drive. According to deputies, teens organized several parties this week at Blacks, Moe’s, Santa Maria, and Corcoran beaches.

Beach party organizers spread the word through Snapchat messages reading, “Bring hella people. BYOB. Let’s keep going to 9 days in a row streak.” Deputies said the Snapchat messages also encouraged party-goers to bring fireworks and drugs to the beach.

Snapchat messages (Images courtesy Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office)

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said the parties have spurred numerous 911 calls reporting “large fights, juveniles drinking, smoking, and causing disturbances. The ages of those involved range from 13-years-old to 20-years-old.”

Deputies said the crowds are made up of teenagers from both Santa Cruz County and the San Francisco Bay Area.

On Thursday, deputies wrote a message on Facebook asking parents to talk with their teenagers and to be aware of their summertime activities.

“While taking kids to juvenile hall is a last resort, it is something our deputies will do. We are concerned for the safety of the kids involved and there will be consequences. We are asking parents to spread the word that this has been an ongoing issue and to please speak with your kids before dropping them off and creating a potentially dangerous situation for them,” Santa Cruz deputies wrote.