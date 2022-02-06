‘Out of nowhere, Superman came’: Elk Grove mother searches for man who saved her family after car rolled over

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — An Elk Grove woman told FOX40 a “Superman” helped save her life along with her kids after getting into a rollover crash last week.

It was supposed to be just like any other night for Becky Wright and her two kids.

“We were going up the corner for Popeyes chicken and we didn’t make it,” Wright recalled.

As the mother of two was approaching the intersection of Hampton Oak Drive and East Stockton Boulevard in Elk Grove last Friday, her entire life flashed before her eyes.

“Out of nowhere, a car hit us, and we started flipping,” Wright said.

Wright said she tried to swerve out of the way. And it was the worst timing because she had just gotten her Jeep only a week prior.

“I had found the perfect Jeep. The big beefy tires. The everything I’ve always wanted,” she said.

Photos of the wreckage showed all that was left of her car, and she had her kids trapped inside.

“We landed on the driver side, so I was trying to push the wing above the driver seat out, and I couldn’t. I didn’t have enough strength,” she recalled through tears.

She said the panic quickly set in.

“I smelled smoke and I just imagined my car catching on fire and my kids were inside,” Wright said. “Out of nowhere, Superman came, and he ripped the wing off the top of the car.”

Once she and her kids were safe and out of the car, Wright said the man disappeared.

“Once he made sure we were fine, he was gone,” Wright said.

The crash happened less than a mile away from her home. Wright is hoping to find and thank whoever helped her family that night.

“I just want to hug you and I want to thank you. I know that people don’t help to get recognition, but for myself, I just want to thank you so much for saving my family,” she said with tears.

Wright’s kids had a few bruises, and she walked away with a broken thumb.

She said it’s because of the mysterious man that their injuries were so minor.

“I owe you my world. You saved my world. My kids are my world and you saved us,” Wright said.

Wright is urging whoever the good Samaritan is, to contact her through her Facebook page.