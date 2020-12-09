Playgrounds reopen, State backtracks on shutdown order

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Outdoor playgrounds are reopening after a short closure caused by California’s regional stay-at-home order.

The state’s guidelines changed Wednesday, saying:

“Playgrounds may remain open to facilitate physically distanced personal health and wellness through outdoor exercise. Playgrounds located on schools that remain open for in-person instruction, and not accessible by the general public, may remain open and must follow guidance for schools and school-based programs.” covid19.ca.gov

Mayor London Breed in San Francisco said she supports keeping playgrounds open during the stay-at-home order.

“I’m glad to hear that the State has updated their Stay at Home order to allow outdoor playgrounds to open. Outdoor activity is important for all of our physical and mental health, especially children. We’re now updating our guidelines and playgrounds in SF will open by tomorrow,” she tweeted on Wednesday.

The original stay-at-home order, announced on December 3, had allowed “outdoor recreational facilities” to remain open (without food and drink sales) but closed playgrounds.

The order is only triggered if a region’s ICU capacity falls to 15%. Some counties chose to issue the order before the state enforced it, including five Bay Area counties.

This week, San Francisco, Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara and Marin counties closed playgrounds as well as any dining at restaurants, plus other restrictions as a part of the stay-at-home order.

This is what the order specifically shuts down: