(KRON) — There were many Instagram-worthy moments for tourists who spent their Fourth of July weekend soaking in Lake Tahoe’s natural beauty. The lake’s crystal clear blue water is a perfect backdrop for photo-ops.

Once the crowds headed home, an ugly scene was left behind. Parts of Tahoe were trashed.

Armed with garbage bags and cameras, nonprofits and volunteer cleanup crews went to Zephyr Shoals on July 5, took before-and-after videos of the trash-choked shoreline, and disseminated footage to media outlets around the San Francisco Bay Area and worldwide.

(Image courtesy League to Save Lake Tahoe)

“Recent international news stories showed shocking images of volunteers and nonprofits removing thousands of pounds of litter from one Lake Tahoe beach following the July 4th holiday. The media coverage caused public outrage and drew widespread attention to the challenge of preventing litter at the iconic Sierra Nevada destination,” the League to Save Lake Tahoe wrote.

The League said it is currently working with the USDA Forest Service’s Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit to stop the scenes of July 5 from happening again.

“What happened at Zephyr Shoals was absolutely unacceptable,” said Forest Supervisor Erick Walker from the USDA Forest Service. “Lake Tahoe is a national treasure, with 155,000 acres of public land that are open for everyone to enjoy. You wouldn’t empty a trash-filled cooler on your living room floor; it’s just as unthinkable to do it on a Tahoe beach.”

For the annual July 5 “Keep Tahoe Red, White & Blue” Beach Cleanup, more than 400 volunteers removed 8,559 pounds of litter from six popular beaches around Tahoe. The League has organized the annual cleanup for the past 10 years. “Trash removed this year is tragically an all-time high,” the League wrote.

Zephyr Shoals, an unmanaged stretch of beach on Tahoe’s southeastern shore, was by far the most impacted of the six cleanup sites. An astounding 6,279 pounds of litter was strewn across the narrow strip of sand and piled in the nearby forest. Both residents and visitors helped clean up the mess.

Land managers for many of Tahoe’s popular recreation sites have taken aggressive and effective steps within the past decade to prevent user impacts. Steps included adding more trash receptacles during busy days, improving recreation facilities, and actively enforcing alcohol prohibitions.

That has squeezed “irresponsible partygoers” into smaller, less intensively managed sites, like Zephyr Shoals, according to the League.

The Forest Service announced that, starting this fall, Zephyr Shoals will be managed by a concession for the first time. With a concessionaire managing day-to-day operations under a permit with the Forest Service, the public can expect changes like managed parking, enhanced trash management, sanitation services, and staffing.

The League, Forest Service and other stakeholders also plan to boost beach management across the Tahoe Basin. Their strategies will include:

Education – Proactive outreach prior to and during high-use times, combined with physical signage that gets people’s attention and clearly communicates the “Tahoe way” to enjoy the outdoors and prevent the impacts of bad behavior.

Engineering – Adding trash cans, dumpsters, restrooms, and the staffing required for upkeep, along with designing access points that fit the natural contours of the site.

Enforcement – Enforcing rules and regulations to ensure public lands aren’t misused or abused.

Because the Lake Tahoe Basin behaves like a giant granite funnel, any trash left behind will move downhill and into the lake’s blue waters. Keeping Tahoe blue depends on choices made by individuals.

“As the public’s interest in Tahoe continues to climb, it’s increasingly important that people who enjoy this special place also do their part to take care of it,” said Public Services Staff Officer Daniel Cressy from the USDA Forest Service.

The League and US Forest Service ask that everyone do their part to take care of Tahoe, set positive examples, and leverage their influence. Small, simple actions — such as not littering — make a big difference.

Organizations that participated in the monumental July 5 cleanup of Lake Tahoe included: Mananalu Pure Water, Clean Up The Lake, Stio Mountain Studio, Zephyr Cove Resort, Bally’s Lake Tahoe, ECO-CLEAN Solutions, California State Parks, the City of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City Public Utility District, USFS-Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit, Vista Recreation, Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, Tahoe City Downtown Association, Northstar California Resort, Kirkwood Mountain Resort, and Heavenly Mountain Resort.