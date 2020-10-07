ICE arrests over 125 undocumented immigrants across CA sanctuary cities

WASHINGTON – Today the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the conclusion to a week-long targeted enforcement operation that resulted in the apprehension of 128 at-large aliens across the state of California, where sanctuary policies have largely prohibited the cooperation of law enforcement agencies in the arrest of criminal aliens. / Michael Johnson via US Immigration and Customs Enforcement

WASHINGTON (KRON) – The Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday announced the arrests of over 125 undocumented immigrants in sanctuary cities across California.

DHS did not specify cities in which the arrests were made other than the Los Angeles area, where officials said nearly 100 undocumented immigrants with criminal histories were arrested.

The week-long targeted operation took place Sept. 18 to Oct. 3 and targeted those who were arrested for crimes, but were released by state or local law enforcement agencies, despite having active immigration detainers in place, according to DHS.

Over 95% percent of those arrested had criminal convictions or pending criminal charges at the time of arrest, DHS said.

In the Los Angeles-area alone, officers arrested nearly 100 undocumented immigrants with criminal histories that include homicide, sexual assault, sex crimes involving children, assault, robbery, domestic violence and DUI, officials said.

