A lane shut down on Highway 17 Thursday evening after a car caught fire (CHP Santa Cruz).

(KRON) — A car flipped over and caught on fire Thursday evening on Highway 17 in Santa Cruz County, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP). The incident caused the right lane of the highway to shut down.

As of 7 p.m., all lanes have reopened.

The car flipped over around 5:58 p.m. near the intersection of Summit Road and Highway 17. A photo posted by CHP Santa Cruz shows the car in flames. Another photo shows firefighters have extinguished the car fire.

Photos of the scene can be viewed below.

Both fire crews and CHP were at the scene responding to the flipped vehicle.

The location of the incident is approximately 10 miles south of Los Gatos in Santa Clara County.