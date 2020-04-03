Live Now
Paddleboarder arrested at Malibu Pier for violating state stay at home order

MALIBU – Police arrested a paddle boarder in Malibu Thursday for disobeying a lifeguard who told him to get out of the water near the Malibu Pier.

Beaches in Southern California are closed due to the coronavirus.

After the man refused to exit the water, lifeguards called sheriff’s deputies.

The Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station wrote on Facebook that the individual stayed in the water for 30 to 40 minutes.

When a sheriff’s boat showed up, he finally complied by swimming to shore.

He was arrested, booked, and then released on a promise to appear to face charges.

