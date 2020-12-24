Pandemic travel: Over 1 million fliers make new single-day high

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Americans broke a pandemic travel record the day before Christmas Eve, despite orders and pleas to stay home for the holidays during the COVID-19 surge.

The Transportation Security Administration said 1,191,123 people were screened in airports nationwide on Wednesday.

This is now the second highest number of travelers screened since the pandemic was declared on March 11, 2020.

The travel numbers are creeping worryingly close to the highest volume recorded on March 16, when 1,257,823 people were screened.

On Christmas Eve, California became the first state to record 2 million cases since January 2020, according to Johns Hopkins University.

A majority of the state is under regional stay-at-home orders, but there was still a new high in 2-week positivity rates at 12.3%.

The Hopkins count shows Los Angeles County leading nationwide in total confirmed cases as well as deaths.

Regions in California will remain under the stay-at-home order which closes dining at restaurants and non-essential businesses until ICU capacity can bounce back up above 15%.

The order prevents people from activities like getting a hair cut or going to the gym, but those restrictions are not keeping people from being able to head to airports or take road trips.

San Francisco last week imposed a 10-day quarantine for people who arrive to the county from anywhere outside of the Bay Area region, but it relies on visitors and returning residents to follow the rules on their own.