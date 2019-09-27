Skydiver dies after colliding with big rig on Highway 99

LODI (KRON) — A parachutist died Thursday afternoon after crashing into a big rig trailer during her descent on Highway 99 in San Joaquin County.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The 28-year-old victim crashed into the back of the trailer on southbound Highway 99, near Jahant Road, just north of Lodi, then hit the right hand shoulder of the highway.

The no. 2 lane of the highway is expected to be closed until 5:30 p.m., according to the CHP.

The victim was parachuting with a group of seven others, who all landed safely.

It’s unclear what caused the victim to hit the trailer on the highway.

